CDC reviews study suggesting it is safe to reduce 6ft. rule to 3ft. in classrooms

Santa Cruz County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A new study suggests that reduced physical distancing policies could potentially be implemented in school settings.

Many schools on the Central Coast have been working on their re-opening plans to try to get as many students as possible back to school in person.

The new study suggests that the 6-foot rule can be shortened to 3 feet. The CDC said it will be looking closely into the study.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details about how this affects reopening plans for schools on the Central Coast.