Elementary schools in Santa Cruz County prepare for opportunity to return to in-person learning

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County elementary schools may have the opportunity return to in-person instruction if case rates do not rise.

The adjusted case rate must be under 25.0 for the county to allow schools to apply for waivers, and the current adjusted case rate is 24.4.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that an agreement about teachers and staff members receiving vaccinations with lawmakers may be reached in the next few days.

The CDC said teachers do not need to get vaccinated to return to in-person instruction.

