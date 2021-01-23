Soquel man dies after bicycle crashes into median

Santa Cruz County

RIO DEL MER, Calif. (KION) A Soquel man died Saturday night after his motorized bicycle hit a median in Rio del Mar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sergeant Mike Lheureux said the 57-year old was traveling on Sumner Avenue just north of Dolphin Drive just before 6:00 p.m. when he hit the median and was ejected from the bicycle. Lheureux said he was traveling at about 30 miles per hour.

Officers said the man was still alive when they arrived and having trouble breathing but he died shortly after.

The CHP said he was wearing a helmet.