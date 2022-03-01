Police: Former UFC Heavyweight champ arrested for attempted murder

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Monday the San Jose Police Department was sent to Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of being involved with the shooting that left one male shot at least once, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Valasquez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and is being investigated at this time.