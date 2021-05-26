Multiple People Wounded, Shooter ‘Is Down’ In Mass Shooting At VTA Rail Yard In San Jose

Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS SF) — Several people are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in San Jose. Authorities say the shooter has been taken down.

It happened just after 7:00am in the VTA rail year located on West Younger Ave.

The department tweeted at 7:10 a.m. that deputies had been sent to the yard at 100 West Younger which is located near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and the 87/880 overpass.

Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed on social media that there were multiple victims.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that “the shooter is down.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.