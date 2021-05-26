Multiple fatalities reported, suspect dead after shooting in San Jose

Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION and CBS SF)

UPDATE 5/26/2021 10 a.m. Investigators say multiple people have been injured and multiple people have died following a shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said it could not confirm how many people were injured or killed. The male suspect has died, but details about his cause of death have not been released.

A reporter with the CBS affiliate in the Bay Area, Len Ramirez, reports that he heard from sources that 6 to 7 people were killed and the shooter took his own life. Investigators have not confirmed that information.

"A horrible tragedy has happened today," said VTA President Glenn Hendricks. "Our thoughts and love go out to the VTA Family and what they have gone through."

Investigators they first got a report of shots fired near 101 West Younger, and fire departments responded as a "rescue taskforce" to get victims out as soon as possible.

"This is a horrific day for our city and a tragic day for the VTA family. Our heart pains for the family and coworkers because we know so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends. Now is a moment for us to collect ourselves and understand what happened. To mourn and to help others to heal," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The FBI is helping with the investigation, and KPIX reports that the agency is also looking into a house fire that happened Wednesday morning on Angmar Court. It is not known if it is connected to the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several people are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in San Jose. Authorities say the shooter has been taken down.

It happened just after 7:00am in the VTA rail year located on West Younger Ave.

The department tweeted at 7:10 a.m. that deputies had been sent to the yard at 100 West Younger which is located near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and the 87/880 overpass.

Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed on social media that there were multiple victims.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that “the shooter is down.”

