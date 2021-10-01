County fair returns to San Benito

San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif, (KION) The annual San Benito County Fair returns with new recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a health and safety statement, San Benito County Fair stated "To protect the health and safety of our community, the San Benito County Fair Board, Hazel Hawkins Emergency Room Director, San Benito County Public Health, and health leaders from across the community strongly recommend that all who attend the Fair wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status."

The fair will be open this Friday, from 3 p.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

