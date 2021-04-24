Skip to Content
San Benito County
By
Published 4:26 PM

Walkathon honoring César Chavez attended by daughter, grandchildren

cesar chavez walkathon
Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A walkathon held in honor of César Chavez was attended by the civil rights leader's daughter and grandchildren Saturday.

The event, called "Walk a Mile in His Shoes," was held at Apricot Park. Participants walked from the River Trail to the San Juan Road Bridge before looping back.

The event was sponsored by San Benito County LULAC council, Collegiate Council #3084 and LULAC Youth #705.

The Hollister Police Department also participated in the event, describing it as "a tribute to Chavez's commitment to social justice and respect for human rights."

News

Amelia Rosenberg

Amelia Rosenberg is a weekend producer at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content