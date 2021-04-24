Walkathon honoring César Chavez attended by daughter, grandchildren

San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A walkathon held in honor of César Chavez was attended by the civil rights leader's daughter and grandchildren Saturday.

The event, called "Walk a Mile in His Shoes," was held at Apricot Park. Participants walked from the River Trail to the San Juan Road Bridge before looping back.

The event was sponsored by San Benito County LULAC council, Collegiate Council #3084 and LULAC Youth #705.

The Hollister Police Department also participated in the event, describing it as "a tribute to Chavez's commitment to social justice and respect for human rights."