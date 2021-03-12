San Benito County to advance to less-restrictive “red tier” March 14

San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Benito County released a statement saying the county will move into the red tier beginning Sunday March 14.

The announcement comes as the state says they have met the first vaccine equity goal of at least 2 million doses administered in the "vaccine equity quartile" targeting zip codes most impacted by COVID-19.

With the advancement into the red tier, San Benito County is allowed to restart indoor dining at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Schools hosting 7th to 12th grade classes may also begin the process of reopening for in-person instruction, pending approval by county and state health officials.

Other indoor operations at business sectors may resume, including at gyms and fitness centers and movie theaters with modifications.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries where no meals are provided can open outdoors, too, with a 90 minute time limit for guests.

The county urges residents to continue following health orders related to social distancing and mask-wearing as more businesses reopen additional operations.