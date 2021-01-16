San Benito County supervisors vote to enforce health order through fines

San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County supervisors approved an emergency ordinance Friday. It allows the county to fine people who do not comply with health orders.

An individual can pay $100 for their first offense, and $500 for their third.

Businesses may be charged up to $5,000 for their third violation, and $10,000 for their fourth.

"The purpose of this ordinance is not to punish. The purpose is to save lives, reduce suffering and keep our community safe, said San Benito County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki.

San Benito County is considered to be part of California's San Joaquin Valley region, which is currently at 0% ICU capacity.

In terms of positivity rate, San Benito County ranks among the top five counties in the state.

The supervisors voted four to one to pass the ordinance.