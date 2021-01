San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) One person is under arrest following a hit and run collision in the south end of the city Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:42 p.m. Upon arrival, they located the suspect's vehicle and promptly conducted a DUI investigation.

The driver was then arrested for the hit and run as well as driving under the influence of marijuana.

That driver was booked into the San Benito County Jail.