CHP officers help donate gifts to family mourning loss of loved one

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol along with VNA Hospice medical social workers got together to donate to multiple families in need this holiday season.

One of the families out of Hollister recently lost a loved one due to a terminal illness.

Antonio Chacon-Bravo, Brian Chacon and Itzel Chacon said they were surprised to find CHP officers at their doorstep with gifts in-hand for each family member.

"[Linda Rios] was the one who contacted me," said Antonio through tears. "I'm very happy with what they did to surprise my kids."

Linda Rios, a medical social worker at VNA Hospice, said it all started when the CHP reached out to the agency to see about any families needing support this holiday season.

"They're very thoughtful and caring in every way," says Rios. "We try to touch people's lives to help them in their process and highlight their holiday season a little bit, especially when they're in financial need."

CHP Officers attempted to meet the family's financial need with not just gifts, but also a Wal-Mart gift card.

The CHP, VNA Hospice and the Chacon family, however, was only brought together due to a tragedy. A terminal illness claimed the life of the mother, leaving Antonio alone to raise his children.

"They're here because their mom is dead," says Antonio. "It's hard, but we're doing okay."

The Chacon family was not the only ones to receive gifts, of course.

One other family in Hollister received gifts as well as one in Gilroy.