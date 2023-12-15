Skip to Content
Salinas

Salinas Structure Fire

Published 5:24 AM

The fire broke out around 11:30pm Thursday night at a Georgia Pacific Packing Building at the intersection of Terven and Vertin avenue, just behind the Salinas valley truck stop.

There had been concerns of the fire spreading to the nearby truck stop and the vehicles staying there overnight, with police urging truckers to move before blocking the area off for a few hours while fire crews fought back the flames, but roads were reopened once fire crews got the blaze under control.

Salinas police say the fire department was able to contain the fire to one building and there were no reported injuries.

Mickey Adams

Morning Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

