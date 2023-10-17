City of Salinas discussing solutions to combat the rise alleged prostitution

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - People in a local community are calling on Salinas to help with what they say is a sex worker issue plaguing their neighborhood.

A report on the data on sex worker offense trends shows an increase in violations over the last two years.

Many people in the area of Kern and Kings Streets in Salinas say it has gotten out of control.

"They're using our parking lot. Like if it was like a motel, you know, they leave a lot of trash, they leave condoms," said Marta Ortega who lives in Salinas.

One Salinas mother said she and her family are seeing the activity at nearly every hour of the day.

"I've seen girls since this morning, like 7 a.m., 8 a.m. when kids are walking to school," Ortega.

They are not just on the streets, but on their doorstep.

"It's just not okay for them to be coming into our doors and knocking for services," said Ortega.

According to the Salinas Police Department, it has gotten harder to arrest sex workers or anyone involved ever since last year. That’s when Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state law to decriminalize loitering that appears to be sex work.

"That's why you see more sex workers, if you will, out on the street, because they know it's no longer an offense within California as far as getting targeted is cites misdemeanors. And they now freely walk around," said Brian Johnson, commander for SPD.

The most they can do is enforce the city code which is loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense.

"We have a Salinas city code that we use which will give them a citation. However, it's an infraction. So it's just like running through a stop sign," said Johnson.

I asked the city if they were planning to do anything to stop this from happening.

"There's been a lot of prompted discussion around what we can do to make sure that we're working together to find a solution. We're talking about things that can be done like barricades that can be there to block the streets if we need to more lighting so that folks can know that they're being seen. Maybe video cameras is an option, maybe signage," said Orlando Orsornio, Salinas City Councilmember.

Orlando went on to tell KION he has had personal issues with the alleged sex work in his district.

"I have a three-year-old daughter and me and her mom had to explain to her because she looked out the window and said, mommy, mommy, naked. And so she can she's already at that age, and she's able to identify that these women are not dressed appropriately. It's a really big issue," said Orsonio.

SPD says they have been adding extra patrol in the area where they receive a lot of calls of sex work.

Within the last year, SPD says they have issued about 40 citations with the city code.