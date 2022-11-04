Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old.

On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a sex offender for life.

In October 2021, one of Cruz's victims journaled about their abuse on school-issued equipment, and the school was alerted. The school then contacted the police, and the victim, said Pacioni. An investigation took place and a second victim was discovered.

During sentencing, the victims prepared written statements to let Cruz know how his crimes impacted them and their families.