Skip to Content
Salinas
By
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:06 PM

Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old.

On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a sex offender for life.

In October 2021, one of Cruz's victims journaled about their abuse on school-issued equipment, and the school was alerted. The school then contacted the police, and the victim, said Pacioni. An investigation took place and a second victim was discovered.

During sentencing, the victims prepared written statements to let Cruz know how his crimes impacted them and their families.

Article Topic Follows: Salinas
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content