Man arrested in North Salinas for having a loaded firearm and drugs for sale

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) A man in North Salinas was arrested on multiple gun and drug charges after he was found smoking marijuana with a minor in a parked vehicle.

Salinas Police said an officer in North Salinas was patrolling the area when he found the suspect. The officer conducted a pat down search and found a loaded Glock 27 in the suspect's waistband and 1.8 pounds of marijuana for sale, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested and the minor was released back to their parents.