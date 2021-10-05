Monterey County workers rally against staff shortage

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Essential county workers rally, demanding the Monterey County invest in public health and community services and end county worker shortage.

"Essential county workers care deeply about the future of our community- we live here and this is where we've chosen to raise our families but we are watching as staff flee for surrounding counties that prioritize public services," SEIU 521 Monterey County Chapter President & Eligibility Supervisor Dee Guerrero said, "Rather than positioning workers to focus on the critical rise in service needs like mental health, child protection, and safety, workers and residents are being forced to do more with less.”

