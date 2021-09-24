Thousands volunteer at the California Rodeo Salinas

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California Rodeo Salinas relies heavily on volunteers and this year thousands of people are stepping out to help.

According to the Rodeo's spokesperson, Mandy Linquist, 1,400 people, and over 70 committees are volunteering.

“The best part about it is, is the community. It's the gift back of time from the committee's, and the people who love being here," said Jason Smith, who's volunteered for 12 years.

With the help of volunteers, the California Rodeo Salinas contributed $535,000 to nonprofits and rodeo organizations in 2019. It's one of the main reasons people volunteer their time.

"Being a part of it and be able to contribute to the community and help out and have everybody enjoy it, it means a lot to me," said Jake Richardson, who's volunteered for over 30 years.

Lupe Covarrubias Martinez has attended the Rodeo since she was a little girl and has volunteered for more than a decade. Covarrubias Martinez began to volunteer after she was told there was a need for Spanish-speaking volunteers.

"Seeing the fun, the families are having all here, the money that the nonprofits are making. And then also the excitement of seeing contestants from all over the world come," said Covarrubias Martinez. "That's one of the other things about being in the information booth. We get to meet a lot of people from all over the world."

The Gil Basketball Academy was one of the organizations volunteering. Their goal was to raise money for their summer basketball tour to Europe.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds that we raise are going straight to the kids that are going on the tour," said GBA Executive Director, Jose Gil. "So we want to take them beyond what they've been to and just get them dreaming, right. Seeing life beyond Salinas.”

The Gil Basketball Academy is a nonprofit organization that serves kids in Salinas. Officer Miguel Cabrera with Salinas Police Departments says Gil's Basketball Academy is one of the reasons why he chooses to volunteer.

"We need to continue to raise money to give that opportunity to all these members of GBA," said Officer Cabrera. "Many do not have the opportunities, like the ones that GBA is offering them, which is to travel abroad and see new horizons."

The rodeo is always looking for more volunteers and people are encouraged to apply a few months before the rodeo starts at carodeo.com.