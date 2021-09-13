Salinas Union High School District: No threat to North Salinas High

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A spokesperson for the Salinas Union High School District says there is no threat to the North Salinas High campus after a social media post circulated suggesting potential violence to the school.

Staff members say they were receiving reports of a potential threat being made to the school but the district said it was an old post that made reference to a school out of state.

North Salinas High School Principal, Dr. Mary White, also issued a statement saying the social media threat, identified as having circulated through Snapchat, "did not threaten North Salinas High students or our school community."

Dr. White says the post circulated last week as part of a conversation threat out of Quincy, Massachusetts.

"To ease the fears of our North Salinas High School community and in an abundance of caution, there will be a visible police presence at North Salinas High," said Dr. White.

SUHSD says they expect to release their own statement soon.