Meet Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2021

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- There's a new ambassador in town! Emily Cullins of Perris, CA is the new Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2021. Cullins will spend the upcoming year representing the California Rodeo Salinas as she travels to rodeos and other community events.

Cullins is passionate about agriculture, strong horsemanship, and public speaking skills. She also has a love for the western lifestyle.

The announcement of the new winner comes after the contest has faced adversity in the past year. The contest is normally held in July and in conjunction with the Rodeo. However, it was moved to September and to two weeks prior to the Rodeo.

Two contestants were originally supposed to compete, but Bridget Bowe, Miss Livermore FFA, was unable to participate.

The contest's committee had to develop a plan to modify the contest. Cullins then agreed to proceed as the sole entrant. She travelled to Salinas with her horse and exceeded expectations.

The new ambassador for the California Rodeo Salinas received a $2,500 educational scholarship, a gold and silver trophy belt buckle, the use of a two-horse trailer for one year, and other gifts.

Cullins will have the privilege of wearing the Miss California Rodeo Salinas gold and silver tiara.