HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to visit Central Coast to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is set to tour a coronavirus vaccination clinic in Salinas on Friday, July 23. Secretary Becerra is expected to discuss the Biden-Harris administration's vaccination efforts on the local and federal level.

The Grower-Shipper Association and Clinica De Salud Del Valle De Salinas have created a clinic that focuses on making sure farmworkers and their families have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It's funded through the HRSA Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

Secretary Becerra is also expected to discuss increasing vaccine access with community leaders, including Congressman Jimmy Panetta, State Senator Anna Caballero, State Senator John Laird, State Assemblymember Robert Rivas, and others.