Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fire at Markham Ranch

Salinas

SALINAS, Cailf. (KION) The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District is responding to a fire on Meadowview Circle at Markham Ranch off Corral de Tierra Road.

The Department has classified the fire as an external structure fire and has asked PG&E to secure all gas and electric meters near it.

Units from Seaside and Monterey are also responding.

Interior crews were able to rescue a dog from the burning structure and are getting control of the fire, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District's official twitter page.