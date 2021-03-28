Skip to Content
Salinas
Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fire at Markham Ranch

Firefighters fight fire at Markham Ranch.

SALINAS, Cailf. (KION) The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District is responding to a fire on Meadowview Circle at Markham Ranch off Corral de Tierra Road.

The Department has classified the fire as an external structure fire and has asked PG&E to secure all gas and electric meters near it.

Units from Seaside and Monterey are also responding.

Interior crews were able to rescue a dog from the burning structure and are getting control of the fire, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District's official twitter page.

