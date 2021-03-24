Skip to Content
Projectile suspect appears in court

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Projectile suspect Charles Lafferty appeared in Monterey County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Lafferty faces dozens of charges, including more than 60 for assault with a deadly weapon, related to a series of projectile attacks spanning from February 2019 to January 2020.

He is accused of using a slingshot to shoot glass marbles at vehicles. A majority of the incidents happened along Highway 101 near Prunedale.

He will be set for trial at his next court appearance on April 29.

