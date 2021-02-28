Salinas police break up Los Bandadosos concert

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department broke up a Los Bandadosos concert following a noise complaint Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the scene after over 100 people gathered in a parking lot on Rianda Circle to listen to the popular 80s band play. Those in attendance had paid $20 a ticket, and up to 5,000 people were paying $10 to watch the live stream at home.

The Salinas Police Department says that while some people were inside their vehicles, others were outside dancing, which caused several COVID safety concerns to arise.

Officers contacted the promoter of the event, Hector Campos, and ordered him to shut it down. Campos demanded that the officers leave, saying that the gathering was private.

Officers eventually gave Campos a citation over the noise complaint, and got him to disband the event.

There will be a follow up with City Code Enforcement regarding the event in the coming days.