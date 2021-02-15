Dispatch team buys girl new bike after her bike was stolen

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After a 12-year old girl reported her bike was stolen to the Monterey County dispatch, the dispatch team came together to replace the girl's bike.

On Feb. 12, Salinas officers responded to a theft of a girl's bicycle on E. Alisal Street. Yuridia, the owner of the bike, called the dispatch about her stolen bike. Salinas police say she was crying on the phone when explaining that her bike was a present and she worked hard to save up for it.

The dispatch team was so touched by the call, they came up with the idea to purchase a brand new bike and bike lock for Yuridia. The bike was almost identical to the one stolen.