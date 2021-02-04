Dinosaur drive-thru event in Salinas

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Jurassic Empire is calling all dinosaur lovers in Salinas! They will be holding a dinosaur drive-thru event.

Jurassic Empire says the event is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event ever seen.

They are giving away 15 car tickets to anyone interested. You will have to head over to their Facebook page here. People will be chosen in their comments section on the dinosaur drive-thru event post.

Winners of the car tickets will be announced on Friday, Feb. 19th after 6 p.m.

The family event will take place on Feb. 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

For ticket pricing and more information, they are asking people to visit www.JurassicEmpire.com.