Sea otters vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The sea otters who call the Monterey Bay Aquarium home are rolling up their invisible sleeves to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

No sea otters at the Monterey Bay Aquarium have tested positive for COVID. However, a group of Asian small-clawed otters at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta all tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, back in April 2021. The aquarium says the animals all showed symptoms, including sneezing, runny noses, lethargy and coughing.

But southern sea otters are listed as an endangered species, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium has been working to help revive and protect the species since 1984.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more on the otter vaccination program tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.