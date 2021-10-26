Winter storm outlook for debris flow evacuations

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Residents in the San Lorenzo Valley have had to evacuate due to debris flow concerns for the past two years. But many are wondering how long they will be told to leave their homes when a good amount of rain is forecasted to pass through.

According to the National Weather Service, areas in the Ben Lomond Mountains got 9.63 inches of rain during Sunday's storm. But no major debris flow issues were seen around the CZU fire burn scar.

Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager for the County of Santa Cruz, says 3,300 homes were told to evacuate during this weekend's storm.