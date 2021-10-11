Skip to Content
today at 12:37 PM
Monterey County works with electric company to minimize wildfire

power outages
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) To minimizing wildfire risks, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is shutting off power for up to 25,000 customers in 20 counties, including Monterey County.

These shut-offs will stay in place until Tuesday night. While Monterey County hasn’t experienced and major wildfires yet in the season, Jonathan Sarabia will be speaking with Monterey County Fire and PG&E officials about this year's fire season.

Jonathan Sarabia

