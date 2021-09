No Categories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A COVID-19 testing site opened at Portola Hotel & Spa in an effort to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

In collaboration with Greek, Inc. testing will be available for staff, guests, and community members.

Walk-ins are available from Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peet's Coffee.

