Farmworkers continue marching for the right to vote for their labor representative

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) United Farm Workers organized a 260-mile march for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 616 that would allow farmworks to vote for their labor representative from their home. Farmworkers in Salinas started marching on Wednesday as part of UFW's 19-day "March for the Governor's Signature."

However, later that afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the which gives farmworkers the right to vote for their labor representative.

"This bill contains various inconsistencies and procedural issues related to the collection and review of ballot cards," Newsom said in a letter as to why he returned the bill without his signature. "Significant changes to California's well-defined agricultural labor laws must be carefully crafted to ensure that both agricultural workers' intent to be represented and the right to collectively bargain is protected, and the state can faithfully enforce those fundamental rights."

