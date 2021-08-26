A south Monterey County resort gets the go-ahead

No Categories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) After years of waiting, a new South Monterey County tourist hot spot gets the approval to build. Paraiso Hot Springs has to clear a few hurdles before moving forward with the new high-end report that could bring in visitors from all over to an otherwise less tourist location in the county. The hot springs are located about seven miles west of Greenfield in the Santa Lucia Mountains. KION brought you this report back in 2018, and the plan then was to create a minimum 100-unit hotel with a restaurant.

KION’s Erika Bratten talks with those involved in the project to find out what out-of-towners and locals can expect. When exactly will break ground, that story tonight at 5 and 6pm.