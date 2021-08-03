Skip to Content
today at 12:29 PM
Published 11:54 AM

Watch: Cal Fire firefighter reunited with comfort dog after interview

Kerith the Golden Retriever via Twitter

(KION) Strike teams are at the scene of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties, and during an interview about strike teams, one firefighter was surprised by a furry friend.

Cal Fire SCU Firefighter Erin Tully was featured in the story, and during the interview, she mentioned that she was an animal lover and how much she loved Kerith the comfort dog.

Later, Tully shed tears of joy when she was reunited with Kerith at the Dixie Fire base camp.

In the story, firefighters spoke about their experiences being away from their homes for months at a time while fighting fires and the importance of watching out for each other.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

