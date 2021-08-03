Watch: Cal Fire firefighter reunited with comfort dog after interview

No Categories

(KION) Strike teams are at the scene of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties, and during an interview about strike teams, one firefighter was surprised by a furry friend.

Cal Fire SCU Firefighter Erin Tully was featured in the story, and during the interview, she mentioned that she was an animal lover and how much she loved Kerith the comfort dog.

@calfireSCU Firefighter Erin Tully was recently featured in this story on Strike Teams on the #DixieFire. She mentioned she was an animal lover & how much she loved Kerith the comfort dog during her interview. We're glad they were reunited at base camp!💕🚒https://t.co/lmjfiY48Zc https://t.co/az0vl5DYzY — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 3, 2021

Later, Tully shed tears of joy when she was reunited with Kerith at the Dixie Fire base camp.

In the story, firefighters spoke about their experiences being away from their homes for months at a time while fighting fires and the importance of watching out for each other.