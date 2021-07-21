Carmel Unified School District plans reopening of schools in August

No Categories

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) The Carmel Unified School District plans to reopen schools on August 9 for full, in-person instruction.

"The State of California has prioritized a full return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year," said the district on their website. "This will require the continued use of masks to eliminate physical distancing requirements, a major impediment to a full return. As a public entity, we will follow the rules set forth by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH)and the California Department of Education (CDE)."

The school district listed some of the rules they'll follow for COVID-19 safety during the school year:

Masks are required for all students when indoors and for adults when students are present.

When outdoors, masks will be optional for everyone.

Masks will also be required on school buses.

