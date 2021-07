No Categories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Shark Week comes but once a year, and is a common household phrase in both landlocked and coastal locations. Many of the coastal regions within the state of California are home to one or multiple species of these magnificent creatures.

Tune in to KION tonight at 5 and 6pm for Courtney Aitken's full report on this year's #SharkWeek, and what you need to know about sharks on the central coast.