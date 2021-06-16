San Benito County opens new jail facility Tuesday

No Categories

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Sheriff's Office opened a brand new jail facility on Tuesday after over 14 years of planning and work.

The county says the new facility will allow for longer-term inmates to stay in rehabilitation because of state mandates in Assembly Bill 109.

The new facility is named Curtis Hill Rehabilitation Medium Security Jail, after retired Sheriff Curtis Hill, who started this project over a decade ago. He was on hand for the honor of cutting the ribbon during a ceremony.

KION's Josh Kristianto will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.