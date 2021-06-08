Cal Fire seeks conifer tree cones for future reforestation needs

No Categories

(KION) Cal Fire is asking landowners for help identifying healthy conifer trees for cone collection.

If you spot cones developing on native California conifer trees- which include pine, redwood, cedar and fir trees- the agency asks that you take note of the location and species and let them know so the cones can be used for reforestation.

If you have tree climbing experience, are privately insured and are interested in collecting cones, you can contact Cal Fire's L.A. Moran Reforestation Center Seed Bank Manager to find out how you can help out.