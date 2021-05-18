Skip to Content
Investigators search for man accused of following minor in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man accused of following a minor in his work truck.

Investigators said the minor was walking to school on Quail Hollow Road Monday when a man in a white Ford Ranger work truck allegedly started following and making inappropriate comments while driving alongside the minor.

The truck is described as a white Ford Ranger extended cab with a utility box that takes up the entire bed. It had ladders on it and a black business logo on the driver's side door.

The driver is described as a white man in his early 40's who is bald or has short hair and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sergeant West at 831-454-7645.

