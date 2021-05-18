Investigators search for man accused of following minor in Santa Cruz County

No Categories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man accused of following a minor in his work truck.

Investigators said the minor was walking to school on Quail Hollow Road Monday when a man in a white Ford Ranger work truck allegedly started following and making inappropriate comments while driving alongside the minor.

The truck is described as a white Ford Ranger extended cab with a utility box that takes up the entire bed. It had ladders on it and a black business logo on the driver's side door.

The driver is described as a white man in his early 40's who is bald or has short hair and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sergeant West at 831-454-7645.