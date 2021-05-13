Local man’s family sues care giving facility after being injured in an accident

No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A 30 year old autistic man was able to live in his own apartment with the assistance of assigned caregivers. Now, the caregiver organization is facing a lawsuit, after he was left hospitalized after a series of mishandling by a couple employees.

A lawyer for the family says two caregivers who would visit the man's home frequently ended up turning the apartment into a "personal party pad." They also accused the caregivers of taking the man on a "joyride" that led to a crash that left the 30 year old badly injured.

