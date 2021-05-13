Central Coast teenagers now able to get vaccinated against Covid-19

No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Teenagers on the Central Coast are now able to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children as young as 12.

Natividad Hospital began to accept children over the age of 12 this morning. Children must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

