SAN BENITO, Calif. (KION) The San Benito Sheriff’s Office is conducting a census of the homeless encampments along the San Benito River.

The census is expected to be followed by a cleanup operation with HHSA. The encampments along the river start on Hospital Road to Hwy 156.

