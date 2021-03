No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As the number of migrant children in the U.S. surges, the Biden Administration is asking for federal workers to help care for and place unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the southern border.

More than 18,000 migrant children are in U.S custody, and the administration has struggled to find space to house them.

