Salinas resident claims clinic charges fee for COVID-19 vaccine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident tells KION he would have been charged to receive a COVID-19 vaccination without proof of insurance.

Jesus Romero visited the Clinica de Salud del Valle De Salinas but was shocked to hear that there was a $40 fee. Romero claims he was asked for proof of insurance or had to pay.

Monterey County COVID-19 Information Center said clinics may be charging administration fees.

KION’s Jonathan Sarabia will have more details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.