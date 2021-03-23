Skip to Content
Salinas resident claims clinic charges fee for COVID-19 vaccine

210111232330-moderna-vaccine-210107-california-exlarge-169
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident tells KION he would have been charged to receive a COVID-19 vaccination without proof of insurance.

Jesus Romero visited the Clinica de Salud del Valle De Salinas but was shocked to hear that there was a $40 fee. Romero claims he was asked for proof of insurance or had to pay. 

Monterey County COVID-19 Information Center said clinics may be charging administration fees. 

KION’s Jonathan Sarabia will have more details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

