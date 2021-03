No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast is expecting to see some rain this afternoon and the possibility of thunderstorms.

In late January, a section of Highway 1 along Big Sur was crushed by a storm and has been under construction.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more from Caltrans on the potential effect today's weather can have on construction.