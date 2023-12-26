Skip to Content
‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, say police

By Yoonjung Seo and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Seoul (CNN) — South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has died, according to police in Seoul. He was 48.

The police said in a statement they had received a missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline. Lee was found in his car on Wednesday morning.

Lee received acclaim for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy Park family, in “Parasite.”

He also won praise for his roles in the 2007 television series “Behind the White Tower,” the 2010 series “Pasta,” and the sci-fi thriller series “Dr. Brain,” for which he was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

This is a developing story. More to come

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

