Several dead after shooting at Prague university, Czech police say

Prague (CNN) — Czech police said an attacker killed several people at a university in Prague before being “eliminated.”

Police said the incident happened at the philosophy building of Charles University in central Prague.

They said the whole building had been evacuated, with several dead and many injured.

Police earlier tweeted that they were “currently intervening at the scene, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are completely cordoned off.”

