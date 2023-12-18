Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula

By Mitchell McCluskey and Taylor Ward, CNN

(CNN) — A volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula is erupting, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a statement on Monday.

The eruption began at around 10 p.m. local time, following an earthquake at around 9 p.m.

The meteorological office reported that the eruption is visible on webcams and appears to be located close to Hagafell, about 3 kilometers north of the town of Grindavík.

“A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption,” the meteorological office said.

Earlier this year, residents from Grindavík and nearby settlements were evacuated from their homes as the threat of a volcanic eruption loomed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

