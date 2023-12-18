More than 100 killed after earthquake in northwest China

By Maija Ehlinger and Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — At least 111 people have died and more than 200 others were injured after an earthquake in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday morning local time.

The quake, which hit China’s Gansu Province late Monday evening, prompted the deployment of rescue workers, including officials from local emergency management and fire departments, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

The United States Geological Survey said earlier that a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the area had caused severe shaking, with extensive economic damage probable and likely widespread. Chinese authorities gave a slightly higher reading of 6.2-magnitude.

The earthquake struck around 23 miles west northwest of Linxia Chengguanzhen with a shallow depth just over 6 miles, according to the USGS. The provincial capital of Lanzhou is about 60 miles away from the epicenter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.