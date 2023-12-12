Core COP28 climate agreement makes unprecedented call for transition away from fossil fuels, but loopholes remain

By Angela Dewan, CNN

(CNN) — The world agreed the centerpiece deal of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Wednesday, making an unprecedented call for transitioning away from fossil fuels.

The agreement, known as the Global Stocktake, however, contains many loopholes that will allow for the continued use of coal, oil and gas.

Some countries and climate experts say the COP28 deal signals the end of the fossil fuel era, but it falls short of calling on the world to “phase-out” oil, coal and gas — the ambitious language more than 100 countries and many climate groups have been calling for.

