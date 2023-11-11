Police crack down on counter-protesters during London’s pro-Palestinian march

By Livvy Doherty and Dan Wright, CNN

London, UK (CNN) — Police in London have detained a “large group” of counter protesters who clashed with police after they tried to confront a large pro-Palestinian rally as it got underway on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said they had “faced aggression from counter protestors who are in the area in significant numbers” ahead of what could be the biggest march yet since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

The police added they would use “all the powers and tactics available to us” to stop the counter protesters confronting the pro-Palestinian march.

A heavy police presence is in place, with more than 2,000 officers on the streets of London, the Met Police said.

A group of far-right protesters disrupted a traditional two-minute silence observed for Armistice Day at a war memorial in central London.

Crowds gathered at the Cenotaph monument – a central focus of Britain’s Remembrance Day – to remember those who have fallen in conflict.

A CNN team on the ground heard shouts and observed a heavy police presence as a group of far-right protestors tried to storm the war memorial which had been placed in an exclusion zone for protection.

Far-right organizer Tommy Robinson led a small but noisy demonstration to try and reach the symbolic landmark which is located in Whitehall, the London district where the Prime Minister and government departments reside.

During the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the UK has traditionally observed a two-minute silence to commemorate the moment guns fell silent marking the end of World War I in 1918.

Video posted on the ground from the anti-racist group Hope Not Hate showed far-right protestors dressed in black pushing the police lines at various points around Whitehall.

The unrest follows a political row over the pro-Palestinian protests earlier this week when Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman went off-script to accuse police of being too lenient on the demonstrators.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had initially attempted to stop the pro-Palestinian protest from going ahead.

While later accepting that the march would take place, Sunak stuck to his line that choosing to protest on this particular weekend is “not just disrespectful but offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today.”

